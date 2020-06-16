Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,928 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Colfax were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.