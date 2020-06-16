Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $475,000 Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $44,336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $17,436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $9,831,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

