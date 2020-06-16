Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 349.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HELE opened at $177.31 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

