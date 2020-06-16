Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 47,931 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,901,000 after buying an additional 422,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

