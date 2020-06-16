Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of AMC Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

