Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $516,000 Stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Sohu.com worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOHU. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOHU. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Sohu.com Ltd – has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $318.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

