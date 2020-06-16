Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Twilio were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 37.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.52.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,416 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $209.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

