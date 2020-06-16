Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $521,000 Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 283.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,981,000 after buying an additional 168,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 9,771.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.38. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

