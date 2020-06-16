ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,739,000 after buying an additional 87,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,050,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,476,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,365,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.81 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.