Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.