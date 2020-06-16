Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.