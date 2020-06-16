GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,735 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GameStop were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GME opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

