Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $70,529,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $56,275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $47,194,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 2,536 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $289,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,091 shares in the company, valued at $923,102.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock worth $7,959,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.