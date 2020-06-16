Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $153.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.68. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

