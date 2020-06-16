Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 105,361 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,361 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Apache were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

