Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $638,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

