Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 35,200 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.