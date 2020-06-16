Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 119.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 801.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 88.98, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

