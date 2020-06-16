Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

