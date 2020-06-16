Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after buying an additional 620,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after buying an additional 314,582 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,350,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after buying an additional 244,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,672,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,405,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

