Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,544,000 after acquiring an additional 135,928 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 858,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of AL opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

