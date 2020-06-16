Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 47,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,658,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Brink’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 over the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BCO stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

