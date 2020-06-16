Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after acquiring an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.