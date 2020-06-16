Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

