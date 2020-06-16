Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 8,190.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.