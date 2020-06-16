Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $616,000 Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $26,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $23,482,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.22 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

