Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $677,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

