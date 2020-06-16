Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 17,180 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

