Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,700 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 58.com were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 58.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 58.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WUBA opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on WUBA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CICC Research downgraded shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital downgraded shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

