HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Position Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

