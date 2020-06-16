Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 28,300 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.