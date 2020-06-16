AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,107 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,755,000 after acquiring an additional 611,821 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,793 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 573,442 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 267,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.