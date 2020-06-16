AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 166,557 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,557 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after buying an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after buying an additional 3,486,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

NYSE SCHW opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

