Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

