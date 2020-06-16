AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,729 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $406,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,638,135 shares of company stock valued at $561,610,293. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

