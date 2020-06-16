AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in bluebird bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.39. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

