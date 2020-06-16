AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,460 Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 108.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. Guggenheim increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

