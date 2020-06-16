AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

EME opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.