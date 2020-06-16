Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of -0.45. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

