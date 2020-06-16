Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Nabriva Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,012 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,172,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 238.67%. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

