Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $525,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,588.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,959 shares of company stock worth $4,721,597 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

