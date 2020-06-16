Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.70. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

