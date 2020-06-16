Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

G stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 267.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Genpact by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

