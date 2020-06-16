Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,923,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,173 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

