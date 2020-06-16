Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.43 ($1.65).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 90.25 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.20.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

