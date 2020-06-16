Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.