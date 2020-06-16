Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of HMLP opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 30.19%. Analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

