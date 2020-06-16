Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

INSM opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

