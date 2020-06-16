Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,027,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,492,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

