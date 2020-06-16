South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get South State alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South State by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in South State by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,413,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in South State by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South State will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.